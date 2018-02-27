One Heart Butte teams makes it home

Heart Butte Lady Warriors Basketball Team has not been home in two weeks. They finally made it back home just last night after spending countless nights in hotels across the state.

The boys team however is not so lucky. They are still out and about in butte preparing for another tournament this weekend.

Ideally teams travel the day before a game and come home immediately after. Heart Butte Superintendent Lee Folley said mother nature just would let that happen.

The good news he said. This group of young men is handling it very well.

"The Blackfeet Nation is a very strong take care of eachother type of society,"said Lee Folley

He could not said how much the expenses are to maintain the team's needs but its not somethings he worried about. He says what matters most is that they are safe and is honored the families trust the school and coaches to care for their children.