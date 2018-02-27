New University of Providence provost announced

Research reported by ClimateCentral.org says Helena, Montana currently spends about 170 of its nights in below freezing temperatures, but argues that by the year 2100, the capital city will only experience about 80 of those freezing nights. That would mean Helena’s winters would mimic those of Lubbock, Texas. However, some experts disagree. "We don't have any basis to say that the weather is going to change that dramatically. And its pretty hard to believe that,” sai...

Research reported by ClimateCentral.org says Helena, Montana currently spends about 170 of its nights in below freezing temperatures, but argues that by the year 2100, the capital city will only experience about 80 of those freezing nights. That would mean Helena’s winters would mimic those of Lubbock, Texas. However, some experts disagree. "We don't have any basis to say that the weather is going to change that dramatically. And its pretty hard to believe that,” sai...