New University of Providence provost announced

New University of Providence provost announced

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Today University of Providence President Tony Aretz announced the position of provost has been filled by Dr. Mathew A. Redinger.

According to the UP press release, Redinger will be responsible for the academic budget, leadership of the faculty, and academic program development, including community outreach programs, oversight of institutional accreditation, and promoting scholarly and creative activities. Adding, he will also be involved in creating and deepening "high impact" practices that engage students, such as undergraduate research, study abroad, internships, and more.

Here is the full press release:

