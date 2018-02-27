1-year-old tests positive for meth, parents charged

After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the mother.

On September 18, 2017, a GFPD detective was assigned to follow up on a case referred by a DPHHS Child Protection Specialist regarding Cody Randalle Harper and Allison Hong Pham, who are a couple with two children. The referral stated the couple's infant son tested positive for THC and their 1-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

When Pham gave birth to the infant on September 6th, the baby tested positive for THC which was when CPS collected samples from Harper, Pham, and the two children. September 12th and 13th are when the results of those sample testings came back. Harper's samples were positive for meth and THC. Pham's sample tested positive for meth. Their 1-year-old tested positive for both meth and THC.

Court documents state CPS spoke with the couple and asked them how their child could have been exposed to methamphetamine. Harper reportedly responded by asking if it was possible for the child to be exposed from skin to skin contact after 'they' had used meth. Pham allegedly said 'their' meth use does not occur in the apartment and she did not know how the child could have been exposed.

Harper was arrested on February 23rd, 2018, and a $2,500 warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pham. They are both charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.