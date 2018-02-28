Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to 65 years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

On July 8th, 2016, at approximately 5:46 am, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office responded to the Benefis East Emergency Room regarding a report of a rape. The victim told officers she was at a party earlier in the evening where alcohol was being served. The woman said she got tired and decided to sleep in a camp trailer on the property. Before she fell asleep, she asked Kahane Beavers to cuddle with her because she has bad dreams.

When she awoke, Kahane was raping her, with her pants and underwear around her ankle. She yelled at Beavers to stop and to "get off of her."

The woman was able to get away from Beavers and fled the trailer. She found a friend and left the scene. Charging documents state she went to the Great Falls Police Department to report the crime, but the police determined the crime took place outside of city limits so they contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The woman's friend noticed the victim's shirt was inside out. The woman then underwent a forensic sexual assault examination at Benefis Hospital.

When deputies located Beavers, he admitted to having intercourse with the woman. Additionally, he admitted the woman was highly intoxicated at the time, and that her head was bobbing back and forth due to her level of intoxication.

On November 30th, 2017, Beavers entered a plea agreement, where he pleaded Guilty to Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

Today at approximately 1:30 p.m, Beavers appeared before Judge Greg Pinski and was sentenced to 65 years in prison. He also must complete all phases of sex offender treatment before he can become eligible for parole.