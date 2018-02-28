Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Con - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

Posted: Updated:
Kahane Thomas Beavers Kahane Thomas Beavers
GREAT FALLS -

Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to 65 years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

On July 8th, 2016, at approximately 5:46 am, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office responded to the Benefis East Emergency Room regarding a report of a rape. The victim told officers she was at a party earlier in the evening where alcohol was being served. The woman said she got tired and decided to sleep in a camp trailer on the property. Before she fell asleep, she asked Kahane Beavers to cuddle with her because she has bad dreams.

When she awoke, Kahane was raping her, with her pants and underwear around her ankle. She yelled at Beavers to stop and to "get off of her." 

The woman was able to get away from Beavers and fled the trailer. She found a friend and left the scene. Charging documents state she went to the Great Falls Police Department to report the crime, but the police determined the crime took place outside of city limits so they contacted the Sheriff's Office. 

The woman's friend noticed the victim's shirt was inside out. The woman then underwent a forensic sexual assault examination at Benefis Hospital.

When deputies located Beavers, he admitted to having intercourse with the woman. Additionally, he admitted the woman was highly intoxicated at the time, and that her head was bobbing back and forth due to her level of intoxication.

On November 30th, 2017, Beavers entered a plea agreement, where he pleaded Guilty to Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

Today at approximately 1:30 p.m, Beavers appeared before Judge Greg Pinski and was sentenced to 65 years in prison. He also must complete all phases of sex offender treatment before he can become eligible for parole.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-01 01:57:55 GMT
    Browning SchoolBrowning School
    Browning SchoolBrowning School

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

  • Teen arrested for Havre school threat

    Teen arrested for Havre school threat

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-02-28 22:19:37 GMT

    According to a press release from the Havre Police Department, they began an investigation on February 22nd, into a written threat found at Havre High School that there would be a school shooting on Friday, February 23rd. 

    According to a press release from the Havre Police Department, they began an investigation on February 22nd, into a written threat found at Havre High School that there would be a school shooting on Friday, February 23rd. 

  • Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

    Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

    After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold.  “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...

    After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold.  “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...

  • Rep. Greg Gianforte to hold fifth telephone town hall

    Rep. Greg Gianforte to hold fifth telephone town hall

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:29 PM EST2018-02-27 19:29:15 GMT
    This evening Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte will hold his fifth telephone town hall. Gianforte is set to answer questions from Montanans about issues important to them. The town hall is set for 5:45 p.m. You can join in the tele-town hall by registering on Gianforte's website or by texting REPGIANFORTE TO 828282.
    This evening Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte will hold his fifth telephone town hall. Gianforte is set to answer questions from Montanans about issues important to them. The town hall is set for 5:45 p.m. You can join in the tele-town hall by registering on Gianforte's website or by texting REPGIANFORTE TO 828282.
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.