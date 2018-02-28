Teen arrested for Havre school threat - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Teen arrested for Havre school threat

Posted: Updated:
HAVRE -

According to a press release from the Havre Police Department, they began an investigation on February 22nd, into a written threat found at Havre High School that there would be a school shooting on Friday, February 23rd. The threat was reportedly engraved into a men's bathroom stall door at the school.

Interviews were conducted and surveillance footage was reviewed. 

On Monday, a 15-year-old male was arrested and is charged with Felony Intimidation and Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief. He is currently in custody at the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center.

The press release states the investigation is being referred to the Juvenile Probation Office and the Hill County Attorney's Office for formal charges. The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

