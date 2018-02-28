2018 Spring Banquet with Foothills Community Christian School

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - A mother says she was terrified as her daughter texted her while hiding inside her darkened classroom as police responded to reports of gunfire inside a Georgia high school. Annmarie Jacobs says her daughter Emma texted that her teacher had turned the lights off and told the students to sit in a corner. Then, in an act that brought home ...
Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th.
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
According to a press release from the Havre Police Department, they began an investigation on February 22nd, into a written threat found at Havre High School that there would be a school shooting on Friday, February 23rd.
After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold. “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...
