2018 Spring Banquet with Foothills Community Christian School

Join Foothills Community Christian School for their annual Spring Banquet, featuring keynote speaker author and actor, T.C. Stallings.

This year's banquet will be held Tuesday, April 10th at the Best Western Heritage Inn. Doors open at 5:45pm.

Stallings' career began as a college football start at the University of Louisville, and he went on to play professionally in the Arena, Europe and Canadian Leagues. A serious car accident in 2010 inspired a career change to film and television. Stallings is also the author of several books, including "The Pursuit: 14 Ways in 14 Days to Passionately Seek God's Purpose for Your Life," and "Playing on God's Team."

Tickets for this year's banquet are now available. Gold tables, which include seating, dinner, and a photo opportunity for two, can be purchased for $500. Other tables are available as well. Proceeds go towards scholarship support for Foothills students.

For more information about the event or for reservations, go here or call at 406-452-5276.