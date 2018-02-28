Great Falls Firefighters Local 8 celebrates 100 year legacy



Wednesday, Great Falls Firefighters Local 8 celebrates its 100th Anniversary. But despite this century-long legacy, many people still ask... who is the Local 8? Union President Dave Van Son says while their history goes far back, the goals of Local 8 are now more important than ever before.



"So on February 28th, 1918, there was 24 fire departments from across the United States and Canada that convened in Washington D.C. and established what is now the International Association of Fire Fighters... out of those 24 fire departments we were the 8th one affiliated with the American Federation of Labor."



For those firefighters in 1918, being a union member meant the difference between life and death.



"Back then, the firefighters were working 24 hours a day for two, three weeks at a time with no time off for 17 cents an hour,” says Van Son.



Current schedules now are 24 hours on, 48 off, 24 on, 96 off. Firefighters still sleep in bunks, wake up at every alarm, cook together, clean together, and continue to protect the city.



But it's a new system that has taken over a century to achieve... and in some cases... extreme tragedy.



The Great Butte Explosion of 1895 killed every member of the Butte Fire Department except two men and a horse. After the incident, residents took action.



"The people from Butte went to the legislators and said we need to create something for these widows and these fire departments. And that’s where the Montana State Fireman's Association began,” Van Son explains.



But the fight for protection isn't over, and has only grown stronger as one of Great Falls' own members faces a new battle.



"We have a firefighter that's had to retire because of cancer…That in the state of Montana, it's not considered job-related, but in 46 other states it is."



Today, unions across the country are fighting for more presumptive care, and PTSD treatment. Most recently, the union negotiated mandatory physicals for every firefighter.



And the president of the union, at least, won't stop any time soon. Whether he likes it or not.



"One of my main goals was to see our 100 year anniversary. So now maybe I'll look for my replacement, so we'll see, I don't know if the guys will let me do that."



In celebration of Wednesday’s anniversary, Van Son and retired firefighter Jason Baker are in Washington D.C. to commemorate the occasion. Come July, the Montana Professional Firefighters Convention will take place in Great Falls.