Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.

Bullocks declaration comes nearly 6 weeks after the Blackfeet Nation declared their own emergency due to hazardous winter conditions.

As of Wednesday, Browning has seen 78 inches of snowfall and as the wind blew it created drifts of upwards 20 feet in many areas.

Getting in and around town has been a challenge but for students that challenge is not only impacting their education, it's impacting whether or not they get fed.

Corrina Guardipee-Hall, Browning Superintendent, says the school was closed for 7 days so far but that didn't stop them from delivering lunch to those in need.

"We did transport lunches even though we don't get reimbursed for it, it comes out of our pocket. We transported over 700 lunches," said Guardipee-Hall.

Those donations didn't just come from the teachers and faculty. Churches, the Nurture Center and even the hospital all pitched in with not only food and water but blankets as well.

For some students, traveling to school includes an 80-mile round trip ride from as far away as Essex. As the wind continues to blow, it's making it harder and harder for children to get to school even when it is open.

Guardipee-Hall says, "The road closures, the poor visibility, the lack of resources to get everybody plowing all once makes it hard. And they can't plow when you have 70 mph winds. That's been the struggle."

Robert DesRosier the Incident Commander for the Blackfeet Tribe said they are receiving upwards 60 calls a day for people who are stranded or in need of supplies like food and water.

Getting to every person who needs help is becoming more and more difficult. DesRosier said in some areas people have been stranded in their home for 3 weeks. Bullock's declaration will make getting those people the help they need a little easier. Wednesday he sent up a truck full of food and 2 truckloads full of firewood.

"My biggest message that I can say is to stay safe. Don't put yourself in harm's way. Try to get your traveling done in the daylight hours. Check on your neighbors. Don't drive around road closed signs and don't take any chances especially with the children," said DesRosier.