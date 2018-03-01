East Helena High School drawings revealed - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

East Helena High School drawings revealed

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
For years, the school district in East Helena has dreamed of having a high school of their own. On Tuesday, a group of architects helped them visualize what that building would look like.

Initial drawings were revealed to a full house of East Helena residents. Architects and administrators emphasized the sense of community and pride having a high school of their own could generate.
Despite being the 25th largest school district in Montana, East Helena only has facilities for kindergarten through 8th grades.


"Right at this moment I feel confident that the community is really trying to rise up and rally behind this idea and move in a positive direction  towards an East Helena high school, said Ron Whitmoyer, Superintendent of East Helena Public Schools.

To make the school a reality, voters have to pass a nearly $ 30 million bond on May 8. Textbooks, desks, sporting equipment and all of the supplies the school would need are included in that price.
The building would hold more than 600 students.

