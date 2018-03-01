"This is the worst it's been in years" Browning resident living - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"This is the worst it's been in years" Browning resident living through disaster

Jackie Sharp has lived in Browning her entire life.  While harsh winters aren't anything new for her, this particular winter has been something she's never experienced before.

"This is the worst it’s been in years, and I’ve lived here in this home 25 years," said Sharp.

Sharp is relying on other people with 4-wheel-drive to help her get out and shop for more supplies.

If you didn't stock up at the store before these storms hit, you could be out of luck as there isn't much left on the grocery store shelves.  Sharp said, "Prices are outrageous so that limits you too, you know."

Heating her home has become quite the challenge as well.  While Sharp has a stack of firewood, that wasn't the case just a short time ago and she has neighbors to thank for helping her out in a pinch.

"I was out picking scrap wood out of the yard to stay warm, but people around here really pull together and help each other. They really do," said Sharp.  

Some say living anywhere in Montana can make you a little stronger, but Sharp added it's a different life on the Hi-Line, "It’s a tough place to live when you grow up, but you get used to it."

