Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.

Timm was allegedly traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 89 North, near mile marker 5.1 and drifted off the roadway to the south. Timm then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to spin counterclockwise drastically.

When he crossed the centerline, he crashed into an oncoming Ford pickup. When Montana Highway Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene, they noted Timm's breath smelled like alcohol. Timm sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Ford pickup had to be extracted because his extremities were pinned under the dashboard and steering wheel, sustaining serious injuries- fractures to his femur and right ankle, as well as a knee injury.

According to the police report, Timm admitted to drinking a few beers. A field sobriety test revealed Timm had slow, slurred speech, and bloodshot watery eyes. He provided a breathe sample which showed a reading of .123 BrAC. He also admitted his vehicle was not insured.

Timm was not incarcerated due to his possible undiscovered injuries. He is being charged with Negligent Vehicular Assault, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and No Insurance. The State has requested Timm be released on his own recognizance. Additionally, the State has requested that within 24 hours of his release from custody that he be equipped with and begin active alcohol monitoring by use of the SCRAM device, the Remote Alcohol Testing device, Soberlink device, or participation in the 24/7 Program at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.