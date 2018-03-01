Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.

Timm was allegedly traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 89 North, near mile marker 5.1 and drifted off the roadway to the south. Timm then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to spin counterclockwise drastically. 

When he crossed the centerline, he crashed into an oncoming Ford pickup. When Montana Highway Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene, they noted Timm's breath smelled like alcohol. Timm sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Ford pickup had to be extracted because his extremities were pinned under the dashboard and steering wheel, sustaining serious injuries- fractures to his femur and right ankle, as well as a knee injury.

According to the police report, Timm admitted to drinking a few beers. A field sobriety test revealed Timm had slow, slurred speech, and bloodshot watery eyes. He provided a breathe sample which showed a reading of .123 BrAC. He also admitted his vehicle was not insured. 

Timm was not incarcerated due to his possible undiscovered injuries. He is being charged with Negligent Vehicular Assault, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and No Insurance. The State has requested Timm be released on his own recognizance. Additionally, the State has requested that within 24 hours of his release from custody that he be equipped with and begin active alcohol monitoring by use of the SCRAM device, the Remote Alcohol Testing device, Soberlink device, or participation in the 24/7 Program at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

    Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-02-28 23:57:21 GMT
    Kahane Thomas BeaversKahane Thomas Beavers
    Kahane Thomas BeaversKahane Thomas Beavers

    Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. 

    Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. 

  • Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-01 01:57:55 GMT
    Browning SchoolBrowning School
    Browning SchoolBrowning School

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

  • Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-03-01 23:48:15 GMT

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

  • 1-year-old tests positive for meth, parents charged

    1-year-old tests positive for meth, parents charged

    Allison Pham (left), Cody Harper (right)Allison Pham (left), Cody Harper (right)

    After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother. 

    After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother. 

  • "We're horrified. It doesn't happen." Child left on bus

    "We're horrified. It doesn't happen." Child left on bus

    Thousands of moms and dads send their children to school on a bus everyday. And trust that their child will get to school and home safely.  One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.  

    Thousands of moms and dads send their children to school on a bus everyday. And trust that their child will get to school and home safely.  One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.  

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.