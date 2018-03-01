Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
Thousands of moms and dads send their children to school on a bus everyday. And trust that their child will get to school and home safely. One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
Jackie Sharp has lived in Browning her entire life.
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
According to a press release from the Havre Police Department, they began an investigation on February 22nd, into a written threat found at Havre High School that there would be a school shooting on Friday, February 23rd.
