Bullock for president? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bullock for president?

Montana Governor Steve Bullock will soon head to Iowa, which, according to some political analysis, could mean he's taking a big step for his presidential candidacy.

According to Politico, Bullock will visit the Iowa, the first presidential caucus state between April 5-7. The visit is ostensibly to campaign for his friend, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Politico argues the governor's trip is the most obvious sign he has White House hopes because it’s his most high-profile political trip in a mid-term election cycle.

The governor has diverted any rumors of his plans to run for president in 2020, but has never outright denied them.

Some people say they like the prospect of having a president from their home state; a Gov. Steve Bullock for President 2020 page is on Facebook

However, President Trump has strong support in Montana. He won the Treasure State by 21 points. As an incumbent, Bullock won the governorship by four points.

Politico says that some sources estimate more than 40 Democrats have plans to run for commander-in-chief.

