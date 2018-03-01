Tips on keeping you safe with the winter weather - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Tips on keeping you safe with the winter weather

With drifting snow covering houses top to bottom along the Hi-Line, NorthWestern Energy issued a reminder.

NWE said outdoor natural gas meters and equipment are able to withstand winter weather, but the buildup of snow and ice can create a dangerous situation if the flow of gas is cut off. Their advice is to make sure vents are clear, but do not kick the equipment. Also if you have headaches, are feeling nauseous or confused, that could be a sign of carbon monoxide in the air.

If you smell something like rotten eggs, leave your house right away and do not use anything electric, including cell phones, until you are safely away from the your home. Then call NWE or 9-1-1.

  • Feeding those snowed in

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 8:40 PM EST2018-02-22 01:40:36 GMT

    As we reported Tuesday, in rural areas members of the Blackfeet Nation, are in dire straights. Efforts to get to people who are snowed in  are being attacked as the wind is blowing snow over freshly plowed roads. 

  • Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-02-28 23:57:21 GMT
    Kahane Thomas BeaversKahane Thomas Beavers
    Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. 

  • Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-01 01:57:55 GMT
    Browning SchoolBrowning School
    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

  • Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-03-01 23:48:15 GMT

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

  • Group takes credit for Vegas 'Shoot a School Kid' billboard

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-02 03:55:06 GMT
    A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29.".
  • Bullock visits Browning

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-03-02 01:51:16 GMT
    Bullock meets with Tribal CouncilBullock meets with Tribal Council
    BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town. 

  • Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-03-01 23:48:15 GMT

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

  • "This is the worst it's been in years" Browning resident living through disaster

    MDT Clears the roads in BrowningMDT Clears the roads in Browning

    Jackie Sharp has lived in Browning her entire life.  

  • Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-01 01:57:55 GMT
    Browning SchoolBrowning School
    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

