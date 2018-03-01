Tips on keeping you safe with the winter weather

With drifting snow covering houses top to bottom along the Hi-Line, NorthWestern Energy issued a reminder.

NWE said outdoor natural gas meters and equipment are able to withstand winter weather, but the buildup of snow and ice can create a dangerous situation if the flow of gas is cut off. Their advice is to make sure vents are clear, but do not kick the equipment. Also if you have headaches, are feeling nauseous or confused, that could be a sign of carbon monoxide in the air.

If you smell something like rotten eggs, leave your house right away and do not use anything electric, including cell phones, until you are safely away from the your home. Then call NWE or 9-1-1.