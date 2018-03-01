Online sales are killing local business owners - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Online sales are killing local business owners

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
LEWISTOWN -

Online sales have forced one beloved family store in Lewistown to shut their doors forever. The recent announcement was made by the family on Facebook.

For over 70 years Don's Western Wear has been a pillar of the community and famously known for having "something for everyone." We spoke with third-generation owner Charlie Pfau on what led to this decision.

"Retail in small town America is changing drastically, it's at a point where some people are just not willing to spend the little bit extra to run a local business," said Pfae.

He said they can not afford to keep the business going without the support of the greater community. While this is a sad outcome, he said some are looking forward to retirement while he is looking towards a bright future of remaining in town and raising his family. There is no set timeline and he expects to remain open until the summer. 

