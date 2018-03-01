Rallying around respect

Students at Central Catholic High School gather today to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, by bringing awareness to the use of the "R" word.

Students who might be disabled in some way can often be the target of verbal and even physical bullying.

But Thursday they traded that 'R' word in for a different one, 'Respect.'

Students pledged their support of fellow students, community members, and the upcoming Special Olympics.

for Captain John Schaffer with the Great Falls Police Department the rally hits close to home.

"When I can look across a room and see somebody that is different than me

and has different ideas and different ways of doing things maybe I can learn just a little bit from that person,"said Schaffer.

His daughter spoke on behalf of special needs students. He said using words of respect through out the community will only benefit the future generations in the state and really the country.