Rallying around respect

Students at Central Catholic High School gather today to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, by bringing awareness to the use of the "R" word.
Students who might be disabled in some way can often be the target of verbal and even physical bullying.
But Thursday they traded that 'R' word in for a different one, 'Respect.'
Students pledged their support of fellow students, community members, and the upcoming Special Olympics.
for Captain John Schaffer with the Great Falls Police Department the rally hits close to home.
"When I can look across a room and see somebody that is different than me
and has different ideas and different ways of doing things maybe I can learn just a little bit from that person,"said Schaffer.
His daughter spoke on behalf of special needs students. He said using words of respect through out the community will only benefit the future generations in the state and really the country.
As we reported Tuesday, in rural areas members of the Blackfeet Nation, are in dire straights. Efforts to get to people who are snowed in are being attacked as the wind is blowing snow over freshly plowed roads.
Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
Jackie Sharp has lived in Browning her entire life.
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
