Spread the Word to End the Word: Respect

Help Spread the Word to End the Word with organizations from throughout the Great Falls area at the annual Respect Rally happening Wednesday, March 7th.

This year's Rally will kick off at noon and last about an hour at the University of Providence McLaughlin Center, located at 1301 20th Street South.

Special Olympics Montana, Easter Seals-Goodwill, Eagle Mount and Quality Life Concepts are all working to put on this event.

According to participant and speaker Betsy Schaffer, the Rally is all about spreading respect and replacing negative words with more positive, uplifting affirmations, like "resilient."

For more information, or to give back, call Special Olympics Montana at 406-216-5327, or search "Respect Rally 2018" on Facebook.