Bullock visits Browning

BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.

"Some of these levels of snow, where people have had to sort of dig their way through just to get to the front door is significant. Until you see it you don't really appreciate it," said Bullock

Governor Bullock is the first official to step foot in Browning since the disaster was declared. After touring Browning and assessing the damages Bullock says declaring that State of an Emergency was the right thing to do.

He addressed the media shortly after his tour, "What the declaration of a State of Emergency does is allow funding to go back for the efforts that the incident commander structures already doing. We also made the state of emergency date back to February 14th so the date that we did it, doesn't effect what we can provide from the declaration of emergency to help the Blackfeet nation along the way."

The people of the Blackfeet Nation and the surrounding area are continuing to pick up the pieces but it’s only expected to be short lived as another storm gets ready to roll in.