Bullock visits Browning

As we reported Tuesday, in rural areas members of the Blackfeet Nation, are in dire straights. Efforts to get to people who are snowed in are being attacked as the wind is blowing snow over freshly plowed roads.
Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
Jackie Sharp has lived in Browning her entire life.
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
