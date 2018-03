AA Western Divisional Basketball - Day One

The AA Western Divisional Tournaments tipped off Thursday in the capital city with the boys playing at Helena High and the girls at Capital High.

Girls - No. 4 Kalispell Glacier 30, No. 5 Kalispell Flathead 20

Boys - No. 4 Kalispell Glacier 51, No. 5 Helena Capital 36

Girls - No. 2 Helena High 71, No. 7 Missoula Hellgate 24

Boys - No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 58, No. 7 Missoula Big Sky 48

Girls - No. 3 Helena Capital 63, No. 6 Missoula Big Sky 13

Boys - No. 6 Helena High 60, No. 3 Kalispell Flathead 55

The lineup for the second day looks like this out west.

Girls at Capital High

5:00 - Big Sky vs. Hellgate (loser out)

6:30 - No. 1 Missoula Sentinel vs. Glacier

8:00 - Helena vs. Capital

Boys at Helena High

5:00 - Flathead vs. Big Sky (loser out)

6:30 - No. 1 Missoula Sentinel vs. Glacier

8:00 - Hellgate vs. Helena