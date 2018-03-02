Toxic pit cleanup plan underway - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Toxic pit cleanup plan underway

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Connect


BUTTE, Mont.- The next phase in cleaning up toxic waters at the Berkeley Pit in Butte, an open pit copper mine, is about to be underway. Officials say its just one-step in ridding the pit and nearby waterways of metal-laden water that killed more than three thousand geese in 2016.

The plan is to discharge about seven million gallons of treated water from the Berkeley Pit into the Silver Bow Creek. The goal is to prevent rising water levels in the pit, which, if left untreated, could release toxic materials into the area.

"I mean to us, it’s pretty cut and dry. We planned for this; we're not worried about the water quality. Actually, we think it’s going to help."

The Berkeley Pit was declared  a Superfund Site in 1983 and remains on the national priority list. A Superfund Site is any land in the U.S. that EPA deems necessary for cleanup because it poses risk to human health and/or to the environment.


A group of girls came all the way from Fairview, Montana for a basketball tournament, but are so fascinated by the site and its hazardous potential, they had to make a pit stop.

"It could affect the whole state. The higher it gets and the more radioactive it becomes, the more dangerous and harder it’s going to become to clean for people,” said Megan Aspeck, a Fairview resident.

Even though some Montanans are hesitant about the process, the Department of Environmental Quality assures the water (that will be dumped into the creek) will be free of toxins and even have beneficial properties.

“It'll be colder water, it'll have more oxygen in it. We get this tremendous grass growth late in the year, which actually causes the stream to come out onto the banks sometimes. We think that colder water is actually going to inhibit those kinds of plant species from growing,” said Chavez.

The project will start within the next year and run for three to four years. It will then be reviewed to determine if it should be made permanent. However, DEQ says this is just one step in cleaning up the site. Currently no one in butte can drill a well for fear poisonous heavy metals will seep into their water supply, a problem that currently has no solution.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Couple Scammed out of Hundreds of Dollars

    Couple Scammed out of Hundreds of Dollars

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

  • Lewistown's Don's Western Wear closing after 7 decades

    Lewistown's Don's Western Wear closing after 7 decades

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-03-02 15:22:54 GMT

    Online sales have forced one beloved family store in Lewistown to shut their doors forever. The recent announcement was made by the family on Facebook. 

    Online sales have forced one beloved family store in Lewistown to shut their doors forever. The recent announcement was made by the family on Facebook. 

  • Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

    Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-02-28 23:57:21 GMT
    Kahane Thomas BeaversKahane Thomas Beavers
    Kahane Thomas BeaversKahane Thomas Beavers

    Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. 

    Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. 

  • Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-01 01:57:55 GMT
    Browning SchoolBrowning School
    Browning SchoolBrowning School

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

  • Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-03-01 23:48:15 GMT

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.