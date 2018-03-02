14th Annual Fur Ball with Maclean Animal Adoption Center - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

14th Annual Fur Ball with Maclean Animal Adoption Center

Posted: Updated:

Join the Maclean Animal Adoption Center for their big fundraiser of the year, the annual Fur Ball!

This year's Ball will take place Saturday, April 21st at 6:00pm at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. Funds raised during the event will help the Center with regular expenses associated with animal care and humane education.

The evenings events will include: "Yappy Hour" with live music, and elegant dinner, live and silent auction, Card Blitz, raffle drawing, end of evening prizes, "Purple Paw" Award, and the "Purrfect" Dessert. 

Tickets aren't on sale yet, but raffle tickets can be purchased at the Center. For more information, visit their website

