3/2: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Saturday, March 2nd.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Loser Out
Billings Skyview 55, Butte 44
Semifinal
Bozeman 47, Great Falls 44
Great Falls Russell 58, Billings Senior 47
Western AA
Loser-Out
Kalispell Flathead 64, Missoula Big Sky 44
Semifinal
Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena 32
Missoula Sentinel 46, Kalispell Glacier 42
State A at MSU
Loser Out
Frenchtown 53, Butte Central 40
Hamilton 66, Belgrade 63
Semifinal
Billings Central 66, Browning 51
Hardin 47, Lewistown (Fergus) 32
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
Loser Out
Colstrip 76, Manhattan 50
Joliet 82, St. Labre 69
Semifinal
Lodge Grass 70, Big Timber 63
Three Forks 54, Roundup 46
State C at Butte
Loser Out
Fairview 61, Heart Butte 47
Melstone 37, Belt 20
Semifinal
Arlee 76, Scobey 71
Manhattan Christian 74, Park City 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Loser Out
Great Falls 39, Billings Skyview 38
Semifinal
Billings Senior 41, Great Falls Russell 31
Billings West 49, Bozeman 36
Western AA
Loser Out
Missoula Hellgate 62, Missoula Big Sky 49, OT
Semifinal
Helena 50, Helena Capital 35
Missoula Sentinel 49, Kalispell Glacier 27
Northern B at Cut Bank
Loser Out
Harlem 53, Shelby 40
Malta 49, Cut Bank 45
Semifinal
Rocky Boy 71, Poplar 70, OT
Wolf Point 45, Fairfield 38
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
Loser Out
St. Labre 37, Forsyth 25
Townsend 56, Red Lodge 47
Semifinal
Colstrip 60, Jefferson (Boulder) 56
Three Forks 51, Roundup 46
Southern C at Miles City
Loser Out
Absarokee 51, Terry 30
Plenty Coups 69, Broadus 45
Semifinal
Ekalaka 54, Bridger 30
Harlowton 45, Wibaux 34
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.