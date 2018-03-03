3/2: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Saturday, March 2nd.



BOYS BASKETBALL



Eastern AA



Loser Out



Billings Skyview 55, Butte 44



Semifinal



Bozeman 47, Great Falls 44



Great Falls Russell 58, Billings Senior 47



Western AA



Loser-Out



Kalispell Flathead 64, Missoula Big Sky 44



Semifinal



Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena 32



Missoula Sentinel 46, Kalispell Glacier 42



State A at MSU



Loser Out



Frenchtown 53, Butte Central 40



Hamilton 66, Belgrade 63



Semifinal



Billings Central 66, Browning 51



Hardin 47, Lewistown (Fergus) 32



Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)



Loser Out



Colstrip 76, Manhattan 50



Joliet 82, St. Labre 69



Semifinal



Lodge Grass 70, Big Timber 63



Three Forks 54, Roundup 46



State C at Butte



Loser Out



Fairview 61, Heart Butte 47



Melstone 37, Belt 20



Semifinal



Arlee 76, Scobey 71



Manhattan Christian 74, Park City 50



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Eastern AA



Loser Out



Great Falls 39, Billings Skyview 38



Semifinal



Billings Senior 41, Great Falls Russell 31



Billings West 49, Bozeman 36



Western AA



Loser Out



Missoula Hellgate 62, Missoula Big Sky 49, OT



Semifinal



Helena 50, Helena Capital 35



Missoula Sentinel 49, Kalispell Glacier 27



Northern B at Cut Bank



Loser Out



Harlem 53, Shelby 40



Malta 49, Cut Bank 45



Semifinal



Rocky Boy 71, Poplar 70, OT



Wolf Point 45, Fairfield 38



Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)



Loser Out



St. Labre 37, Forsyth 25



Townsend 56, Red Lodge 47



Semifinal



Colstrip 60, Jefferson (Boulder) 56



Three Forks 51, Roundup 46



Southern C at Miles City



Loser Out



Absarokee 51, Terry 30



Plenty Coups 69, Broadus 45



Semifinal



Ekalaka 54, Bridger 30



Harlowton 45, Wibaux 34