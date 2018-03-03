3/2: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3/2: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Saturday, March 2nd.


BOYS BASKETBALL
  
Eastern AA
  
Loser Out
  
Billings Skyview 55, Butte 44
  
Semifinal
  
Bozeman 47, Great Falls 44
  
Great Falls Russell 58, Billings Senior 47
  
Western AA
  
Loser-Out
  
Kalispell Flathead 64, Missoula Big Sky 44
  
Semifinal
  
Missoula Hellgate 58, Helena 32
  
Missoula Sentinel 46, Kalispell Glacier 42
  
State A at MSU
  
Loser Out
  
Frenchtown 53, Butte Central 40
  
Hamilton 66, Belgrade 63
  
Semifinal
  
Billings Central 66, Browning 51
  
Hardin 47, Lewistown (Fergus) 32
  
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
  
Loser Out
  
Colstrip 76, Manhattan 50
  
Joliet 82, St. Labre 69
  
Semifinal
  
Lodge Grass 70, Big Timber 63
  
Three Forks 54, Roundup 46
  
State C at Butte
  
Loser Out
  
Fairview 61, Heart Butte 47
  
Melstone 37, Belt 20
  
Semifinal
  
Arlee 76, Scobey 71
  
Manhattan Christian 74, Park City 50
  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
  
Eastern AA
  
Loser Out
  
Great Falls 39, Billings Skyview 38
  
Semifinal
  
Billings Senior 41, Great Falls Russell 31
  
Billings West 49, Bozeman 36
  
Western AA
  
Loser Out
  
Missoula Hellgate 62, Missoula Big Sky 49, OT
  
Semifinal
  
Helena 50, Helena Capital 35
  
Missoula Sentinel 49, Kalispell Glacier 27
  
Northern B at Cut Bank
  
Loser Out
  
Harlem 53, Shelby 40
  
Malta 49, Cut Bank 45
  
Semifinal
  
Rocky Boy 71, Poplar 70, OT
  
Wolf Point 45, Fairfield 38
  
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
  
Loser Out
  
St. Labre 37, Forsyth 25
  
Townsend 56, Red Lodge 47
  
Semifinal
  
Colstrip 60, Jefferson (Boulder) 56
  
Three Forks 51, Roundup 46
  
Southern C at Miles City
  
Loser Out
  
Absarokee 51, Terry 30
  
Plenty Coups 69, Broadus 45
  
Semifinal
  
Ekalaka 54, Bridger 30
  
Harlowton 45, Wibaux 34

