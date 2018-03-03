Man seen walking on ice in the middle of the Missouri River

Several agencies responding to a call of a man walking on the ice of the Missouri River.



Battalion Chief Jeff Jackson with Great Falls Fire Rescue said rescue crews were sent out onto the ice in an attempt to talk the man off but he did not respond in a positive manner. Battalion chief Jackson said that it became a little more dangerous when others tried to get involved.

Battalion chief Jackson said, "its his right to be out on the ice I suppose but at the same time the problem is we have private citizens going out on the ice to talk to him and so it's a public safety hazard in a sense that we have people going out there putting themselves at risk."

fire rescue says they are not sure why he is on the ice but strongly urge citizens to stay off the river when it's frozen.

