Senator Tester host farm bill listening tour in Great Falls

Senator Jon Tester was in the Electric City Saturday to hear from producers in the Golden Triangle about the farm bill.

According to Mike O'Hara of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Montana is now number one in the country for producing barley.

Mexico is one of the largest consumers of the product and is looking to buy more.

Senator Tester said he going to do whatever it takes to make sure the next farm bill works for everyone including farmers of the next generation.

Senator Tester said, "we all know that it is very difficult to get involved in agriculture it's very capital intensive but the government can provide some benefit and I think moving forward we need to keep that in mind as generation turn over in agriculture whatever we can do at the federal level to make sure that happens I think is good for food security in this county."

Tester's listening session primarily focused on trade and how the upcoming farm bill could work better for Montana producers. This is his 7th farm bill listening session in Montana.

