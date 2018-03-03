Discovering the Future: West Elem class has "alternative seating"

Mrs. Lowry's second-grade classroom may seem like an ordinary class. It's not your traditional chair and desk and thanks to the Discovery Grant program she was able to purchase what she calls alternative seating.

She said while she still teaches the traditional way, with this new equipment she's seen results that are both better for their mind and their little growing bodies.

Lowry said before the alternative seating children were much more restless and she even had to change up her teaching style to just to keep their attention. Teaching is her passion and whatever it takes to get her students to the next level. She's all for it.

Lowry said, "I want to make it the best possible learning experience for each student in my classroom."

