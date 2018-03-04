3/3: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, March 3rd.

  
BOYS BASKETBALL
  
Eastern AA
  
Loser Out
  
Billings Senior 57, Billings Skyview 42
  
Great Falls 59, Billings West 44
  
Consolation Final
  
Great Falls 53, Billings Senior 47
  
Championship
  
Great Falls Russell 63, Bozeman 53
  
Western AA
  
Loser Out
  
Helena 33, Helena Capital 31
  
Kalispell Glacier 63, Kalispell Flathead 60, 3OT
  
Consolation Final
  
Helena 42, Kalispell Glacier 38
  
Championship
  
Missoula Sentinel 59, Missoula Hellgate 56
  
State A at MSU
  
Loser Out
  
Browning 69, Frenchtown 62
  
Hamilton 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 57
  
Consolation Final
  
Hamilton 74, Browning 69
  
Championship
  
Hardin 47, Billings Central 43
  
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
  
Loser Out
  
Colstrip 59, Big Timber 50
  
Joliet 39, Roundup 38
  
Consolation Final
  
Colstrip 52, Joliet 36
  
Championship
  
Three Forks 69, Lodge Grass 56
  
State C at Butte
  
Loser Out
  
Melstone 53, Park City 51
  
Scobey 64, Fairview 59
  
Consolation Final
  
Melstone 46, Scobey 39
  
Championship
  
Arlee 66, Manhattan Christian 58
  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
  
Eastern AA
  
Loser Out
  
Bozeman 58, Great Falls 32
  
Great Falls Russell 45, Butte 41
  
Consolation Final
  
Great Falls Russell 42, Bozeman 39
  
Championship
  
Billings West 41, Billings Senior 38
  
Western AA
  
Loser Out
  
Helena Capital 55, Kalispell Flathead 37
  
Kalispell Glacier 42, Missoula Hellgate 27
  
Consolation Final
  
Helena Capital 60, Kalispell Glacier 43
  
Championship
  
Missoula Sentinel 59, Helena 52, OT
  
Northern B at Cut Bank
  
Loser Out
  
Fairfield 36, Malta 30
  
Poplar 61, Harlem 50
  
Consolation Final
  
Poplar 61, Fairfield 44
  
Championship
  
Rocky Boy 76, Wolf Point 52
  
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
  
Loser Out
  
St. Labre 51, Jefferson (Boulder) 47
  
Townsend 37, Roundup 33
  
Consolation Final
  
Townsend 45, St. Labre 33
  
Championship
  
Three Forks 63, Colstrip 44
  
Southern C at Miles City
  
Loser Out
  
Bridger 40, Absarokee 17
  
Plenty Coups 54, Wibaux 52
  
Consolation Final
  
Bridger 30, Plenty Coups 24
  
Championship
  
Ekalaka 55, Harlowton 48

