3/3: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, March 3rd.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Loser Out
Billings Senior 57, Billings Skyview 42
Great Falls 59, Billings West 44
Consolation Final
Great Falls 53, Billings Senior 47
Championship
Great Falls Russell 63, Bozeman 53
Western AA
Loser Out
Helena 33, Helena Capital 31
Kalispell Glacier 63, Kalispell Flathead 60, 3OT
Consolation Final
Helena 42, Kalispell Glacier 38
Championship
Missoula Sentinel 59, Missoula Hellgate 56
State A at MSU
Loser Out
Browning 69, Frenchtown 62
Hamilton 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 57
Consolation Final
Hamilton 74, Browning 69
Championship
Hardin 47, Billings Central 43
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
Loser Out
Colstrip 59, Big Timber 50
Joliet 39, Roundup 38
Consolation Final
Colstrip 52, Joliet 36
Championship
Three Forks 69, Lodge Grass 56
State C at Butte
Loser Out
Melstone 53, Park City 51
Scobey 64, Fairview 59
Consolation Final
Melstone 46, Scobey 39
Championship
Arlee 66, Manhattan Christian 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
Loser Out
Bozeman 58, Great Falls 32
Great Falls Russell 45, Butte 41
Consolation Final
Great Falls Russell 42, Bozeman 39
Championship
Billings West 41, Billings Senior 38
Western AA
Loser Out
Helena Capital 55, Kalispell Flathead 37
Kalispell Glacier 42, Missoula Hellgate 27
Consolation Final
Helena Capital 60, Kalispell Glacier 43
Championship
Missoula Sentinel 59, Helena 52, OT
Northern B at Cut Bank
Loser Out
Fairfield 36, Malta 30
Poplar 61, Harlem 50
Consolation Final
Poplar 61, Fairfield 44
Championship
Rocky Boy 76, Wolf Point 52
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
Loser Out
St. Labre 51, Jefferson (Boulder) 47
Townsend 37, Roundup 33
Consolation Final
Townsend 45, St. Labre 33
Championship
Three Forks 63, Colstrip 44
Southern C at Miles City
Loser Out
Bridger 40, Absarokee 17
Plenty Coups 54, Wibaux 52
Consolation Final
Bridger 30, Plenty Coups 24
Championship
Ekalaka 55, Harlowton 48
