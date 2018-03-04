Livestock feeling effects from harsh winter - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Livestock feeling effects from harsh winter

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

This new round of winter weather is adding to the already brutal winter season for residents of the Hi-line. From 70 mile per hour winds to whiteout conditions.The weather has been hard on people as well as their livestock.

Tribal members of the Blackfeet Nation say ranchers are reporting some of their cattle and other livestock are walking over fences and moving on to other property because of high snow drifts. Others are reporting because of extremely low temperatures and lack of feed, some are dying off. Tribal members say those animals are something ranchers just can't afford to lose.


Lea Whitford said, "this is the beginning of calving season and so these producers are going to be running low of their feed and resources that they planned on using for the winter and spring."

Tribal officials say they are in the preliminary stages of setting up donation areas for those who want to donate hay and feed to ranchers in the area.
 

