Beware of tax scam this season

While some of you are awaiting your tax refund check, scammers may have cashed in on your hard earned money. The folks over at H&R block said scammers are on high alert looking for your money.

They said scammers are getting more and more clever with these tax scams but the telephone is still one of the most popular ways IRS scammers will target victims this tax season. If you don't want to become a victim you might want to take heed of these tips.

Aerial Loewen, Tax specialist, said "something as simple as releasing the place that you were born can be a security. Using open access wifi for bank account information, social security numbers all that has the risk of being intercepted."

She added one way to stay ahead of scammers is always file early and file with a reputable tax specialist.

