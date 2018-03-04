Saints WBB Holds On, Advances to Final

Recap courtesy of Carroll Sports Information.

HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.



"I thought our kids just battled," head coach Rachelle Sayers said. "They played so hard and battled through a lot of adversity. At the end of the day we win by three. I'm proud of them. They deserve to be playing in a championship game."



The Saints controlled the first three quarters on both sides of the ball. Carroll started the game on an 13-2 run before LCSC cut the lead to 17-11 at the quarter break.



Carroll extended the lead to 29-16 with 2:32 left in the second quarter before LCSC closed with a 4-0 run to cut the lead to 29-20 at the break.



In the third quarter Carroll extended the lead to 40-25, but the Warriors again closed the quarter on a 4-0 run to cut the lead to 40-29. The Saints needed every bit of that 11-point cushion in the final frame.



LCSC cut the lead to 44-40 with 4:36 to play before Carroll went on a 6-0 run to extend the lead back to 50-40 with 3:04 to play. The Warriors cut the deficit to 54-52 with just 17 seconds left. Taylor Salonen went 1-2 from the line with seven seconds left to extend the lead to 55-52, giving LCSC one more chance. Hailey Turner launched a three-pointer as time expired, but ball sailed over the top of the basket and the Saints held on for the three-point win.



"I thought LC really turned up the heat at the end of the game," Sayers said. "They made some big bombs and turned us over. I give them credit. They understand what this game meant to them."



Hannah Dean led the Saints with 14 points on 5-9 shooting. The Saints were 19-46 (41.3 percent) from the field and had 17 offensive rebounds.



Lewis-Clark was 15-44 (34.1 percent) from the field and was 7-21 (33.3 percent) from the three-point line.



Both teams had a hard time taking care of the ball. Lewis Clark had 19 turnovers while the Saints had 23.



The win sets up a championship match up with Rocky Mountain. In three games this season, two have gone into overtime. The Saints hold the 2-1 edge over the Battlin' Bears and also picked up a 57-54 OT win in Billings in the last match up.



Rocky made a furious comeback to pick up a 59-54 win over Montana Western in Dillon Saturday.



Tickets for the game go on sale Sunday at noon for season ticket holders and for general admission at the PE Center Front Desk or by calling 447-4480. Any remaining reserved seats go on sale Monday at 9 a.m.