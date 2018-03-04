Carroll Track Wraps Up NAIA Indoor Championship

Recap courtesy of Carroll Sports Information

PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas.



Hyatt and Mundel both placed top eight in the mile to pick up their All-American honors.



Mundel ran a personal best time of 4:59.37 to finish fifth in the lightning-quick field. Hyatt also ran his best time ever and finished sixth with a time of 4:12.37.



"It was awesome to see how fast they ran at this facility and against this competition," head coach Harry Clark said. "Those were two huge PRs for our milers, and with what they have had to do this winter, with minimal opportunity to get on an actual track, I couldn't' be happier."



The women's distance medley relay entered the weekend ranked 13th among teams in the field. Saturday, the improved that ranking considerably.



The team of Macala Fifield, Rhiannon Sturgess, Brigid Bradshaw and Mundel finished in fourth place with a time of 12:05.95, more than 24 seconds faster than their regular-season time and just three-tenths of a second out of third place.



"What an awesome weekend for our DMR," Clark said. "They came in ranked 13th and came to prove something. It was amazing to see them battle and push themselves into the top four. It is something to build on going into the outdoor season."



Other Saints in competition Saturday were Keaton Brady in the pole vault, and Chris Emter in the shot put.



Brady finished 18th in the pole vault with a jump of 14-feet-8. Emter was also 18th in the shot with a throw of 51-feet-8.



The Saints closed with seven total All-American honors. Bethany Lacock finished eighth in the pentathlon Thursday to earn All-American honors in adition to today's honorees.



The meet concludes the outdoor season, but Carroll will get right back into action for the upcoming outdoor slate.



"We did a lot of good things here, there were some disappointments, but I think I think the kids learned a lot," Clark said. "Now we come home, take a couple of days for spring break and get right back into it. We have a lot of exciting things to look forward to for the outdoor season."



The Saints are slated to open the outdoor season on March, 30, at the MSUB Yellowjacket Open in Billings.