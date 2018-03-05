Rocky Boy Morning Stars Advance to State

The Rocky Boy Morning Stars got off to an explosive start Saturday night in the 1B Divisional Championship. The Stars outscored the Wolf-Point Wolves 26-13 after the first quarter and created offense with their defense early and often. Rocky Boy eventually ran away in the second half of the game. Sean Henry led the way with 17 points, 9 assists, and three steals. As a team, the Stars shot just under 40 percent from 3-point range. Their defense was the real story however, forcing the Wolves into 19 turnovers, stealing the ball 12 times, and adding seven blocks.



"Its great to bring a trophy back to our reservation, it hasn't been there in how many years.. since my dads been there..." said Stars senior guard, Sean Henry.

"First, we broke through and now we're near the top of the mountain and in the physical relm, when you get to Missoula there's that big M. We're gonna climb that hill and hopefully we do on the court as well," said Stars coach, Cameron McComerick

"I've been waiting for this for three years now and it's finally playing off..."

When asked what was next, the answer was short and sweet.

"State, a State championship..." said Henry.