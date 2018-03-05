270 people called for jury selection in Back v. Benefis Case - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

270 people called for jury selection in Back v. Benefis Case

Monday marked Day 1 in the case of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. Over 270 people were originally called for jury duty, that number dwindled down to 210 expected at the Montana Expo Park Monday morning for the start of jury selection; by 10:00am, over half of those in attendance were deemed "statutorily disqualified," and even more were later dismissed for reasons ranging from medical concerns to travel plans and calving season. 

After lunch, the group moved back to the Cascade County Courthouse, where the pool was narrowed down to the final 12 jurors and three alternates, who will eventually decide who will be held responsible for Robert Back's 2014 injury that left him permanently disabled. 

The trial is expected to last about three weeks. 

KFBB has been in constant contact with Back family attorney Steve Shapiro, and even had the opportunity to sit down with the Back family after Robert returned home from treatment. But for the first time in over a year, Benefis responded to our questions ahead of the case, releasing a statement that says:

"We are confident that when all the facts are presented at trial it will be clear that Benefis Health System should not be blamed for Robert Back's injuries.  Two medical doctors told Robert and his family that Robert was not to play football that week.  Two days before the game, Robert's doctor gave Robert and his family a note to give to Robert's football coaches making clear that Robert was not to play in the game Friday night. Robert and his family chose not to follow the doctors’ instructions.  

Everyone involved in this case at Benefis was deeply saddened by the tragic injuries Robert suffered, but it would be wrong to blame Benefis."

To see previous coverage over the years, click here

