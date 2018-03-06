DNA evidence links Montana killing to convicted murderer

Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Motions filed to overturn the homicide convictions of two men in a 1994 Montana killing reveal that another man serving a life sentence for a double murder told family members he was responsible.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night.
Monday marked Day 1 in the case of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. Over 270 people were called to the Montana Expo Park Monday morning for the start of jury selection; by 10:00am, over half of those in attendance were deemed "statutorily disqualified," and even more were later dismissed for reasons ranging from medical concerns to travel plans and calving season.
A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night.
GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did. The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.
