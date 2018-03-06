Man with pellet gun facing charges

A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night.

Charging documents state one victim was dropping off a key to the other victim when his truck got stuck in the snow. They were both attempting to get the vehicle unstuck when a man identified as 58-year-old William Bagosy exited his camper angry and yelling. He reportedly went back inside his camper and retrieved a long gun which the victims believed to be a 30-30.

According to court documents, Bagosy aimed the gun at the victims' heads and they feared he would shoot them. Officers spoke with Bagosy's roommate who reportedly stated Bagosy left the camper with the gun and confronted the victims.

Officers then located the long gun which turned out to be a pellet gun. Police noted the pellet gun had the appearance of a rifle.

Bagosy is charged with two counts of Assault with a Weapon.