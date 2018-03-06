How safe are our bridges?

How safe are the bridges we drive on every day?

The American Road and Transportation Building Association more than 54 thousand in the nation are " structurally deficient"



The association defines structurally deficient as unsafe to cross because key elements are in poor or worse condition, however, the are still considered drivable.

Here in Montana over 500 bridges fall into that category. and that includes one right here in Cascade County. The Warden Street Bridge on 10th avenue was built in 1951 and is estimated to have over 14,000 vehicles crossing it per day.



While the report does not clarify exactly what needs to be repaired on that bridge it does say it will cost over $300 Million to bring every bridge up to safety standards.

We reached out to Montana Department of Transportation multiple times Tuesday, and as of news time we have not received comment from them regarding bridge safety.