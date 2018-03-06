Senior Standout: Box Elder's Cecilia Vielle

It's hard to miss Box Elder's Cecilia Vielle.

"I've never had a 6 foot 3 inch girl (on my team before)," said Lady Bears coach Joel Rosette.

But it didn't used to be that way. Before moving to the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, Cecilia played for the Centerville Miners, a team that didn't have the spotlight on it the way Box Elder does.

"They took me in like I was family and ever since I got there it's all been focus (on basketball)," Cecilia said about the move to Box Elder.

Her coach added "everyone has to earn their keep on our program and she's definitely done that."

Cecilia says she moved to the Class C powerhouse to play in the postseason.

"It's been so exciting, it's the best feeling in the world. It's so good to win," she said.

"She's elevated us already," Rosette said. "Just adding her gives us another dimension that we've never had."

Cecilia has always dominated the paint. But thanks to her new head coach, she's added another dimension she's never had.

"She can step out and shoot the 3 so we're thankful," Rosette said.

"We've been in the gym early mornings putting in that work so just to see it all pay off in the big moments makes it worth it," Cecilia added of the time she's put in working on her outside shot.

Cecilia says she has college offers on the table, and she'll look more into that now that the season is over.