George Kynett to file for Cascade County Sheriff

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
George Kynett plans to put his name in the race of Cascade County Sheriff Thursday. That's according to a press release Tuesday. Kynett has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. Currently, he  works as a compliance officer at the Great Falls Pre-Release Center and is a 2007 graduate of the Basic Detention course at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.
As of news time the only other candidates running include Bob Rosipal and Jesse Slaughter.  Current Sheriff, Bob Edwards has yet to make decision on whether or not he will seek re-election.

    "It's a toll when you're the only senior on the team, you gotta you know everybody is looking up to you for leadership, everybody is when stuff starts going south they turn to one guy and that's me the senior," said  Winnett Grass Range Rams center, Cameron Wollman. Standing 6-foot-2, the only role larger than the post-play is his leadership of the Winnett Grass Range Rams. "He's a big kid so when he's fronting kids its hard to get that ball over the top an ...
    Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Motions filed to overturn the homicide convictions of two men in a 1994 Montana killing reveal that another man serving a life sentence for a double murder told family members he was responsible.

    George Kynett plans to put his name in the race of Cascade County Sheriff. 

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night.

    Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...
    A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night. 

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

    BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town. 

