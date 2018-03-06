George Kynett to file for Cascade County Sheriff

The Townsend Lady Bulldogs feature four senior starters who began their hardwood journey together nearly 12 years ago in Broadwater County. "Sometimes they don't even need to talk to each other and you can tell. But it's their sense of humor together and their friendship. It's really cool to see how that's developed and continued to stay strong," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Hazlett. "Abby Leachman is a smart player who spreads us out with her 3-point...

The Townsend Lady Bulldogs feature four senior starters who began their hardwood journey together nearly 12 years ago in Broadwater County. "Sometimes they don't even need to talk to each other and you can tell. But it's their sense of humor together and their friendship. It's really cool to see how that's developed and continued to stay strong," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Hazlett. "Abby Leachman is a smart player who spreads us out with her 3-point...

Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...

Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...

Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...

Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...

"It's a toll when you're the only senior on the team, you gotta you know everybody is looking up to you for leadership, everybody is when stuff starts going south they turn to one guy and that's me the senior," said Winnett Grass Range Rams center, Cameron Wollman. Standing 6-foot-2, the only role larger than the post-play is his leadership of the Winnett Grass Range Rams. "He's a big kid so when he's fronting kids its hard to get that ball over the top an ...