George Kynett to file for Cascade County Sheriff

George Kynett plans to put his name in the race of Cascade County Sheriff.
The Townsend Lady Bulldogs feature four senior starters who began their hardwood journey together nearly 12 years ago in Broadwater County. "Sometimes they don't even need to talk to each other and you can tell. But it's their sense of humor together and their friendship. It's really cool to see how that's developed and continued to stay strong," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Hazlett. "Abby Leachman is a smart player who spreads us out with her 3-point...
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.
A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night.
GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did. The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
