Glasgow's Norm Braaten Wraps Up 31st Coaching Season

When Norm Braaten graduated from Glasgow High School in 1975, he never imagined his coaching career would bring him back to Scottie Nation. After spending 20 years in North Dakota and Nashua, his path changed when:

"I was out in my garage one day and got a call from the athletic director here in Glasgow and he goes 'hey Norm, would you like to coach?' and I kind of went 'wow." he remembered.

After 10 years with the red and white, every game still brings the same amount of excitement as his first.

"When you've been in Glasgow and you hear that school song, hair stands up. I still, even when I walk down the hallway now at my age, it's neat, the old memories of when I played here," he said.

With 31 years of coaching under his belt, Coach Braaten knows how to make the best of any situation.

"He knows what to tell the kids. There's bigger things in life that are more important than a basketball game," said assistant coach Greg Page. "Sometimes the kids, the fans, the parents, the coaches even - they lose sight of that. He's always able to bring that back around and emphasize that to the kids."

Any time the Scotties are let down, he'll tell the team to:

"Man up, be how you are, if someone hits you, get back up swinging," said senior forward Bryce Legare.

The season may be over for Glasgow, but the memories have yet to fade any time soon.

"You coach because you like the kids and you're in it for the kids, you're not in it for the wins and the losses," he said.

Regardless of any numbers on the final scoreboard, Coach Braaten can put his career down as a win.