Safari Club International Great Falls Chapter holding annual fundraiser

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
Officers learned two suspects had entered the store; one of them brandishing a firearm.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Motions filed to overturn the homicide convictions of two men in a 1994 Montana killing reveal that another man serving a life sentence for a double murder told family members he was responsible.
George Kynett plans to put his name in the race of Cascade County Sheriff.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old Kalispell man was found lying along the side of a highway in Evergreen Monday night.
A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night.
GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did. The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
