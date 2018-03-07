Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages.

Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how the change will impact cross examination next week when Robert D. takes the stand.

Also Wednesday, jurors heard expert testimony from Dr. David Hovda, who comes from UCLA. He spent the greater part of the morning explaining to jurors the science behind the brain, and how concussion science has evolved from simply holding up the correct number of fingers.

"80 to 90 percent of individuals will recover from a concussion in between 7 to 14 days. But there are this 'miserable minority' that doctors call them, that can have symptoms that can last for a longer period of time."

The trial will continue Thursday morning in Cascade County District Court.

