"Man on Ice" charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief

The Townsend Lady Bulldogs feature four senior starters who began their hardwood journey together nearly 12 years ago in Broadwater County. "Sometimes they don't even need to talk to each other and you can tell. But it's their sense of humor together and their friendship. It's really cool to see how that's developed and continued to stay strong," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Hazlett. "Abby Leachman is a smart player who spreads us out with her 3-point...
A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.
George Kynett plans to put his name in the race of Cascade County Sheriff.
The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief. 42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...
A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night.
GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did. The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.
