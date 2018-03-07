Join Boy Scouts of America for their 24th annual Scouting for Food Drive. This year's goal is to bring in 22,000 pounds of food.

For the drive, Boy Scouts will travel around Great Falls dropping off bags and information on front doors. That will take place Saturday, March 10th. Then, folks interested in participating can fill the bags with nonperishable food items to donate to the Great Falls Food Bank. Bags will be picked up by the Boy Scouts Saturday, March 17th. They ask that you place your full bag on your front porch by 8:00am.

Items to consider donating include: peanut butter, cereal, canned meat and fish, evaporated or powdered milk, canned fruit and vegetables, canned fruit juices, soup and rice. Please, no glass items or home canned goods.

For more information about the drive or with any questions, call Laura at 781-1458, or the Scout Office (during normal business hours) at 761-6000. You can also search "Scouting for Food" on Facebook for more information.