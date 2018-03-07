New email scam appears to be from DMV - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New email scam appears to be from DMV

Posted: Updated:

A scam alert released Wednesday night. An email is being sent around alerting people of a traffic violation. At first glance, it appears to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles, and asks you send money online to pay the citation. 

But GFPD says they do not use traffic cameras, and that if you are ever issued a citation by a police officer, a sheriff's deputy or the Montana Highway Patrol... you'll know it. 

Sergeant Jim Wells warns people not to open the email or click on any links, and if you do receive one, you are not required to report it to the police department. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-03-07 18:32:56 GMT
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...

  • "Man on Ice" charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief

    "Man on Ice" charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-03-07 21:33:14 GMT

    The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief.  42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...

    The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief.  42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...

  • Senior Standout: Townsend Bulldogs' Pack of Seniors

    Senior Standout: Townsend Bulldogs' Pack of Seniors

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-02-27 04:59:31 GMT

    The Townsend Lady Bulldogs feature four senior starters who began their hardwood journey together nearly 12 years ago in Broadwater County.  "Sometimes they don't even need to talk to each other and you can tell. But it's their sense of humor together and their friendship. It's really cool to see how that's developed and continued to stay strong," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Hazlett.  "Abby Leachman is a smart player who spreads us out with her 3-point...

    The Townsend Lady Bulldogs feature four senior starters who began their hardwood journey together nearly 12 years ago in Broadwater County.  "Sometimes they don't even need to talk to each other and you can tell. But it's their sense of humor together and their friendship. It's really cool to see how that's developed and continued to stay strong," said Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Hazlett.  "Abby Leachman is a smart player who spreads us out with her 3-point...

  • Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

    Tiny homes project picking up steam in Bozeman

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-03-07 17:57:25 GMT

    A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.

    A collection of tiny homes that could help house homeless people in Bozeman is picking up steam.

  • George Kynett to file for Cascade County Sheriff

    George Kynett to file for Cascade County Sheriff

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:19 AM EST2018-03-07 05:19:50 GMT

    George Kynett plans to put his name in the race of Cascade County Sheriff. 

    George Kynett plans to put his name in the race of Cascade County Sheriff. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-03-07 18:32:56 GMT
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...

  • Robert Back v. Benefis Day Two

    Robert Back v. Benefis Day Two

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:42 PM EST2018-03-07 00:42:01 GMT
    Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...
    Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...

  • Man with pellet gun facing charges

    Man with pellet gun facing charges

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 3:57 PM EST2018-03-06 20:57:06 GMT

    A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night. 

    A Helena man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at two people Monday night. 

  • Couple Scammed out of Hundreds of Dollars

    Couple Scammed out of Hundreds of Dollars

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

    GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did.  The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.  

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.