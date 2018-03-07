New email scam appears to be from DMV

A scam alert released Wednesday night. An email is being sent around alerting people of a traffic violation. At first glance, it appears to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles, and asks you send money online to pay the citation.

But GFPD says they do not use traffic cameras, and that if you are ever issued a citation by a police officer, a sheriff's deputy or the Montana Highway Patrol... you'll know it.

Sergeant Jim Wells warns people not to open the email or click on any links, and if you do receive one, you are not required to report it to the police department.