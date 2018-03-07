Woman accused of exploiting elderly man out of thousands of dollars

Jillian Davis is being charged with exploitation of an older and incapacitated person after the victims family members noticed money was missing out of his account.

The victim, an elderly man suffering from dementia, lives at the Bluebird Assisted Living Facility, the same place Davis works. The victims family discovered Davis, the House Manager, appeared to be using the victim's checking account for unknown and unauthorized purposes.

Family members were told the money was being used for medical supplies, cigarettes, snacks, and clothing. None of those things appeared to be in the victim's room and the family said his medical supplies are paid for by other sources.

The final incident that made the family question the purchases was the attempt to withdrawal $10,000 out of the victim's account. Davis took the victim to the bank and Instead of drawing that amount, she had him withdrawal $1,000 to purchase a new flat screen TV. Family members say there is no flat screen TV in his room.

An emergency meeting was requested by the family, the general manager, and Davis, however, court documents say Davis never went to the meeting.

After looking through bank records and other statements family members were able to determine someone was using the victim's account for at least 6 months.

Davis is accused of exploiting at least $2000. Erica Lawrence has been named as a co-defendant in the case but has not been arrested.