Do's and Don'ts of drug drop off

GREAT FALLS -

Know what you can and can't put into your local prescription drop box.

The Alliance for Youth Facebook page is asking people in the community to learn the rules when it comes to dropping things into the boxes at the Montana Highway Patrol and the Walgreen's on 10th Ave. South.

They stated the prescription drop box accepts prescription medications and over the counter medications. They do not accept illegal drugs, needles, lotions or liquids, inhalers, hydrogen peroxide, aerosol cans, or thermometers.

