Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

UPDATE: The Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Public School District confirmed the school that was targeted in this morning's threat was Great Falls High and the threat did not come from a local source.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. GFPD states that an investigation has been launched and there is an increased police throughout the district, but there is "no need to alter school schedules or issue any safety protocols (shelter in place, lockdown, etc.)"

GFPD is assuring the community the safety of Great Falls children is their number one priority. They are hearing reports of parents wanting to pull their kids out of classes, but GFPD says this is unnecessary and parents do not need to take any action.

"We are confident your children are safe and secure in GFPS schools today," says GFPD.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.