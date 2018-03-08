"Licensed Healthcare Professional" banned from courtroom

It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic.

Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional."

University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's CT scans.

He tried to discredit an illustration made by Benefis, showing Robert's brain from a vertical point of view... something Rubenstein says is impossible to do with a CT scan.

But Benefis attorneys had a quick response, highlighting Rubenstein's qualifications and lack of experience in the surgery room.

Rubenstein was just one of many witnesses to spark tension between the attorneys .



J.C. Weida is Head Athletic Trainer at the University of Montana. He repeatedly referred to himself, and the athletic trainer involved in the suit, Jessica Hansen, as 'licensed healthcare professionals," which is a term that's still being debated by attorneys and could help determine whether or not Hansen can be held legally responsible in Robert Back's injury.

Until Judge Kutzman makes a decision on what exactly that term means and whether or not Jessica Hansen falls under it, he has banned the phrase from being used in the courtroom by the attorneys or the witnesses. The trial is scheduled to continue to Friday.