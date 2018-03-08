Challenger to run against Sheriff Leo Dutton

According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
Jillian Davis is being charged with exploitation of an older and incapacitated person after the victims family members noticed money was missing out of his account.
The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief. 42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...
It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic. Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...
One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning.
Know what you can and can't put into your local prescription drop box.
