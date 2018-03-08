Challenger to run against Sheriff Leo Dutton

Longtime Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has a challenger for the upcoming November election for his position.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson is also vying for the combined position of sheriff and coroner. Coroner duties were absorbed into the sheriff's job in December.



Nelson announced on Thursday he will run as a republican. Sheriff Dutton will run as a democrat.



Dutton has been sheriff for almost a decade and was sworn in September of 2008.



Candidates have until March 12 to file. The primary is set for June 5 and the general election will be held on November 6.

