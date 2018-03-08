18th Annual "Loaves and Fishes" dinner

Jillian Davis is being charged with exploitation of an older and incapacitated person after the victims family members noticed money was missing out of his account.

The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief. 42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...

Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...