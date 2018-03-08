18th Annual "Loaves and Fishes" dinner - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

18th Annual "Loaves and Fishes" dinner

Posted: Updated:

Gather at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church for the 18th Annual Loaves & Fishes dinner. 

The night will feature good food, a silent auction and raffle, all in support of the Fish Emergency Food Program. The event takes place Friday, March 9th, with the first round of seating taking place at 4:30pm, and the second round at 6:00pm. Admission is by free will offering. 

For more information, call 727-4304, or 761-5009. If you're unable to attend, but would still like to make a donation, check can be mailed to P.O. Box 662, 59403.

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

    Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

  • Woman accused of exploiting elderly man out of thousands of dollars

    Woman accused of exploiting elderly man out of thousands of dollars

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-03-08 02:38:59 GMT

    Jillian Davis is being charged with exploitation of an older and incapacitated person after the victims family members noticed money was missing out of his account.   

    Jillian Davis is being charged with exploitation of an older and incapacitated person after the victims family members noticed money was missing out of his account.   

  • "Man on Ice" charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief

    "Man on Ice" charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-03-07 21:33:14 GMT

    The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief.  42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...

    The man who got Great Falls residents talking and stopping on the side of the road after spending several days on the Missouri River is now being charged with intimidation and attempted criminal mischief.  42-year-old Benjamin Staples spent the better part of this past weekend on the ice of the Missouri River. Great Falls Fire Rescue attempted to check on him, but he did not want to leave. Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office reported they were able to take Staples into c...

  • Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-03-07 18:32:56 GMT
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...

  • "Licensed Healthcare Professional" banned from courtroom

    "Licensed Healthcare Professional" banned from courtroom

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-03-09 00:44:06 GMT

    It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic.  Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...

    It's day four in the trial of a Belt football player, suing Benefis for negligence after a devastating injury in 2014 left him a quadriplegic.  Thursday morning in the courtroom, those in attendance saw two major themes happening even before lunchtime: credibility of evidence and experts, and use of the term "licensed healthcare professional." University of Colorado neuroradiologist, Dr. David Rubenstein, took the stand to explain a handful of Robert Back's ...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cadillac leads police on high speed chase with child in back seat

    Cadillac leads police on high speed chase with child in back seat

    Thursday, March 8 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-03-09 01:49:29 GMT

    One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle. 

    One woman is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Great Falls while a child was in the back seat of her vehicle. 

  • Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

    Great Falls public school investigates threat, children are safe

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

    According to the Great Falls Police Department, the Great Falls Public Schools received an anonymous threat of violence early this morning. 

  • Do's and Don'ts of drug drop off

    Do's and Don'ts of drug drop off

    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-03-08 18:47:55 GMT

    Know what you can and can't put into your local prescription drop box. 

    Know what you can and can't put into your local prescription drop box. 

  • Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Personal claims dropped in Robert Back case

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-03-07 18:32:56 GMT
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...
    Day 3 of the Robert Back trial started off with a major ruling from Judge John Kutzman. After considering his request, Kutzman is allowing Robert's father, Robert D. Back, to drop his personal claims of negligence against Benefis for emotional distress and damages. Moving forward, while those claims specifically for Robert D. Back are dropped, claims against Benefis for monetary damages accumulated before Robert B. Back turned 18 still remain in place. It is unclear at this time how ...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.