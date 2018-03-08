Great Falls Food Bank Kick off annual Cantastic fundraiser

The 11th annual Cantastic fundraiser kicked off this afternoon at the Holiday Village Mall. This year teams are on track to raise almost $30,000 dollars matching last years record.

Thursday eight teams, which is a record number for the event, brought in their canned goods to build their one of a kind sculptures. The Great Falls Food Bank collected over 10,000 pounds of canned goods and once its all over with, the food will be donated to the food bank to help fight the war on hunger here in Cascade County. Shaun Tatarka, Executive Director for the GFFB, said it's because of events like this that the food bank is able to feed so many people.

The public will not get to judge the sculptures until Saturday and to vote all you need is one dollar and of course, money will go to the food bank.